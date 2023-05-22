KINGSPORT — Kids who participated in the Kids at Bays event on Saturday enjoyed nature while learning about animals, history and astronomy.
The event is part of the annual Kids to Parks Day, held nationwide on the third Saturday in May to promote nature education and outdoor exploration.
Bays Mountain Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks said the event would give children an opportunity to appreciate the natural world.
“These types of events give children an opportunity to explore the natural world, which is our mission here at the park,” Wicks said. “They also allow the parents to enjoy quality time with their kids at a park like Bays Mountain. We hope that through a little bit of exposure and maybe a little learning, kids will appreciate the natural world.”
As part of the event, stations were set up around the park where children could make crafts, learn about astronomy, interact with wildlife and more.
Many families also spent time visiting the animal exhibits at Bays Mountain in addition to the event activities.
Bays Mountain regular Danaca Jordan said events like this bring bigger crowds to the park.
Rose Wolfe said Bays Mountain helps visitors learn to appreciate nature in many forms.
“Events like these teach kids and adults alike how to respect the environment and take care of animals so we have them around for years to come,” Wolfe said.
Kids enjoyed making a spinner toy, learning about craters and holding a corn snake. Jackson Osborne, 8, said holding the snake was his favorite part, and the whole day was fun.
Kelli Osborne said these events get kids out of the house and back in nature instead of playing video games.
The event also featured several food trucks, as well as the park’s regular barge rides and planetarium shows.