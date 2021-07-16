KINGSPORT — Fun Fest returns today for its 40th year of family fun. Don’t let the summer heat ruin it for you and your loved ones.
With nine days of mostly outdoor activities on tap, the Kingsport Fire Department wants to remind those who plan to partake in the festivities to be weather-aware and take precautions to protect against heat-related illness.
For starters:
• When outside, find shade.
• Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. If you or someone you care for is on a special diet, ask a doctor what would be best.
• Avoid high-energy outdoor activities and working outdoors during the midday heat, if possible.
• Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
• Older adults, children and sick or overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat.
• Humidity increases the feeling of heat as measured by a heat index.
• Find air conditioning.
• Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
It’s also important to learn to recognize the signs of heat illnesses and what to do if you or a family member experiences the symptoms.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}HEAT CRAMPS{/span}Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs
Actions: Go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. If you are sick and need medical attention, call your health care provider first. Follow your health care provider’s instructions about whether you should go to the hospital or to a cooler location yourself. If cramps last more than an hour, seek medical attention.
HEAT EXHAUSTION
Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting
Actions: Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Call your health care provider if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.
HEAT STROKE
Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees) taken orally; red, hot and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness
Actions: Call 9-1-1 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.