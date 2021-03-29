City and community leaders are asking the public to “save the date” for this year’s Juneteenth celebration in Kingsport. Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., takes place on June 19, but this year’s celebration in the Model City will span three days: June 18-20. The event will include family-friendly activities, informational booths, food vendors, a fashion show, keynote speakers and more. Check the Times News in the coming weeks for more information about the celebration.
Juneteenth celebration in the works in Kingsport
Holly Viers
