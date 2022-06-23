The summer months mean prime growing season in Tennessee. So it's only fitting that June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month. Eating adequate fruits and vegetables promotes a well-rounded diet and provides essential nutrients to optimize health. Despite known health benefits, 90% of Americans are not consuming the recommended two cups of fruit and two to three cups of vegetables per day. That means falling short of vitamins, minerals and other health-promoting components.
A straightforward way to increase fruit and vegetable intake is to follow the MyPlate recommendations, which recommend making half of every plate fruits and vegetables. Many of the beneficial compounds in plants are linked to their varying colors, so aim to eat a rainbow of color options. Try some of these techniques to increase your daily fruit and vegetable intake.
— Start early with breakfast. Add leafy greens, peppers, tomatoes or mushrooms with eggs. Top oatmeal or yogurt with fresh berries, sliced banana or tropical fruit.
— Focus on snack time. For a cool crunchy snack, try vegetable dippers, sliced cucumber, celery, carrots and peppers and pair with hummus, seasoned yogurt or your favorite dressing. For a cold fruit snack, rinse and freeze grapes — perfect for a summer day.
— Make it convenient. Try out some pre-rinsed and pre-cut options or pick up a fruit or vegetable tray to make planning easier.
For lunch and dinner focus on having a serving of vegetables with each meal. Add vegetables to your midday sandwich using toppings like lettuce, tomato, sliced cucumber or avocado. Try a side salad adding a variety of colorful fruit and vegetables — corn, peas, pear slices or radishes to add some texture and brightness. Add chopped vegetables like onions, garlic, celery, tomatoes or cooked greens when cooking soup, stew, beans, rice, spaghetti sauce and other sauces.
Start with a goal to increase your fruit and vegetable intake. This shift in routine can boost health today and in years to come. Think about how your food choices come together over the course of your day or week. Try some simple steps to make it easier to add plants to your plate.