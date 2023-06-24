Tennessee’s Oldest Town will host the 2023 Jonesborough Days Festival on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2. This event includes family activities, live music, handmade local crafts, a patriotic parade and fireworks.
This festival is free and open to the public. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.
A parade will kick off the festivities Saturday at 10 a.m. Activities, music and contests will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday to wrap up the celebration.
Jonesborough Days is voted as one of the top events in the Southeast and is known for its community patriotism and nostalgic atmosphere.
Kick-off dinner
The Jonesborough Day’s Kick-off Dinner will be held Thursday, June 29, from 6-8 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center.
The evening’s menu features fried and baked chicken, potato salad and broccoli salad, green beans, cornbread, and cherry and peach cobbler. Entertainment during the dinner will be provided by The Jonesborough Novelty Band. This year’s event will be Country and Western themed and will feature a photo booth.
Jonesborough Days’ fifth annual MoonPie Eating Contest will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Contestants will be challenged to see who can finish their MoonPies the fastest. Registration is free and begins at 1:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse; space is limited. The winners of each category will receive free MoonPies for a year.
Jonesborough Days will host its first-ever Cornbread Contest Saturday at 8 p.m. The contest will be hosted and judged by Hannah Dasher, creator of the “Stand By Your Pan” cooking show, which has over 1.5 million followers on TikTok. There are three categories: regular cornbread, sweet cornbread and crazy cornbread (cornbread salad, cornbread soufflé, Mexican cornbread, anything goes).
The contest will take place on the Main Stage. The winner of each category will receive a Lodge skillet and goodies to fill it. Spaces are limited; please register in advance.
Ingles Market will host a Watermelon Social Sunday at 2 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Free watermelon will be provided until it’s all gone.
Entertainment
During the festival there will be various entertainment and activities taking place throughout the historic district on both days.
Doc’s Front Porch will feature a variety of storytellers and musicians on the International Storytelling Center Plaza Saturday and Sunday.
Children can participate in many activities Saturday and Sunday including heritage games hosted by the Heritage Alliance, carnival games and prizes, bouncy houses, a dunking machine and inflatables.
The Main Stage entertainment will feature Nashville country music artist Hannah Dasher Saturday from 8:45 to 10 p.m.
Jonesborough Days will host Shotgun Willie Live, a world-class tribute to Willie Nelson, on Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m. There will also be country music trivia with Ryan Budds Trivia prior to the show from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The festival will conclude on Sunday at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display. The show can be seen throughout the town limits. 96.3 The Possum will air music synced with the fireworks show.
If you go
Parking is available at the Jonesborough Middle School for $5 per car, and a free shuttle will run all weekend. For a complete event schedule, tickets or more information about Jonesborough Days, call 423-753-1010 or visit JonesboroughDays.com.