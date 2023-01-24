WISE, Va. — Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have partnered with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus.
The concert will see the JCSO in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter Ryan, soprano Hannah Ryan, and baritone Ryan Wardell as they come together to perform pieces including Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Op. 58, Handel’s “Leave Me, Loathsome Light” and the title piece, Mozart’s “Ach, ich fühl’s” from Die Zauberflöte.
This performance is part of the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series and is free and open to all.
The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra is 70-member orchestra that has entertained audiences for the past 50 years. The orchestra operates under the baton of Conductor and Music Director Robert J. Seebacher.
The JCSO’s mission is “to provide and promote excellent symphonic music to our region with a quality orchestra that enriches, educates and entertains an expanding and diverse audience.” For more information and to view a list of upcoming performances please visit jcsymphony.com.
Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues. Individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking.