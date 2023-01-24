Johnson City Symphony Orchestra

The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra has entertained audiences for the past 50 years.

 Charlie Warden/ETSU

WISE, Va. — Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have partnered with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus.

The concert will see the JCSO in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter Ryan, soprano Hannah Ryan, and baritone Ryan Wardell as they come together to perform pieces including Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Op. 58, Handel’s “Leave Me, Loathsome Light” and the title piece, Mozart’s “Ach, ich fühl’s” from Die Zauberflöte.

