LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

A 22-month-old boy playing with his food is engaged in an innocent and playful process that involves curiosity, discovery and creativity, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q: Our 22-month-old son has developed a bad habit of spitting out bites of food. The first time it happened, I had set a cup on his tray while he was still chewing a bite of food. He removed the food from his mouth, set it on his tray, and then took a drink.

I thought nothing of it, but it’s gotten progressively worse since then. Sometimes he’ll chew a bite of food for a while, take it out of his mouth, put it on his tray, and take a bite of something else. Then he puts the half-chewed bite back in his mouth and begins chewing on it again.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Visit family psychologist

John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com; readers

may send him email at

questions@rosemond.com;

due to the volume of mail, not

every question will be answered.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you