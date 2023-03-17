LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

The crucial issue is not whether a person occupies a position of authority; it is whether they exercise authority in a manner that deserves respect, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

Q: I recently read an article by a parenting expert who said adults need to earn the respect of children. That seems like one more progressive attempt to undermine parental authority. I believe children should respect adults no matter what. Don’t you agree?

A: No, I don’t agree. You’re saying, in effect, that respect is an entitlement due adults because they’re — what? Bigger? Older? Employed? Went through college?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Visit family psychologist

John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com; readers

may send him email at

questions@rosemond.com;

due to the volume of mail,

not every question will be

answered.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you