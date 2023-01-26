LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-GET

Don't toss the no-TV rule because your daughter complains about being bored after school, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q: I’m a single mom who works from home. At noon, I pick up my 5-year-old from half-day kindergarten. Because I’m unable to pay attention to her while I’m working, she wants to watch television for the rest of the afternoon. We have a no-TV rule on school days, but I find myself unable to enforce it. If she isn’t watching TV, she’s at my door, complaining of boredom. Help!

A: My mother was single for most of the first seven years of my life, during which she worked and attended college. When she was home, studying or writing, she made it clear that her work was more important than my whims. Did I want more of her attention? Absolutely! Did I suffer because she created and enforced a boundary between us? Absolutely not!

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Visit family psychologist

John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com; readers

may send him email at

questions@rosemond.com;

due to the volume of mail,

not every question will be

answered.

Tags

Recommended for you