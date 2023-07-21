Jacob’s Nature Park stands amid homes and neighborhoods.
It’s a park that could be easily missed if you knew nothing about it. But it’s a gem in the heart of Johnson City.
Jacob’s Nature Park on Sinking Creek, located at 1220 Kings Spring Road in Johnson City, was dedicated in 2016 to Jacob Francisco who died in 2004 of complications with e. Coli bacteria.
A plaque hangs at one entrance telling of his story. It tells of how one day he wanted to be famous.
The park is a peaceful place with two loops that can be hiked or walked. One loops around Sinking Creek, while another heads to the ridgeline.
Recently, my wife, Jama, and I decided to travel to the park and see exactly what secrets lay in its woods.
It was full of surprises.
There are many areas that are tranquil. Some other areas can be tricky and not for the feint of heart and caution needs to be used.
We started at the entrance on Kings Spring Road. It is a bit tricky with not a lot of parking. When we arrived, there were two other cars. After we parked, there may have been room for one more. But space is tight.
Jama and I then headed onto the trail, stopping just a few minutes to read about the sad story of Jacob and take in his memorial. He was a boy with dreams that tragically saw them end too early.
As we headed on the trail, just about 50 feet in we came upon a fork in the trail. One led to the right and the other to the left. This the start of the Minga Path Loop, which runs for six-tenths of a mile, if completed the whole way.
We found out it ended up much longer.
Going left seemed the route we would take, so we hiked along through the small bushes and, just a couple of hundred yards away, found ourselves in front of a wooden bridge. We crossed it and crossed over Sinking Creek, a gorgeous little creek in the middle of the city.
It trickled along, peacefully. We crossed over it and found ourselves under hardwoods and shade from the July sun. As you take the trail it meanders along the lower part of a ridge with the creek down just below. The hiking is not hard. For the most part, the trail is flat with no steep inclines or declines.
You then come upon an intersection that connects with the Turtle Ridge Trail. The Minga Path Loop has a total of 29 feet elevation gain, but Turtle Ridge has an elevation gain of 177 feet. So, expect a steep climb if you try this route, which clocks in at nine-tenths of a mile.
We kept trekking and then found a path that led to the right. Before we came upon it, we spied a bridge through the trees. I suspected this path led to the bridge. I later found out I was right.
We kept walking and just a little while longer we came to a pavilion and another parking lot. We made our way across, kept taking the next trail and headed downward to our next destination, another bridge that crossed the creek.
When we got there, it was a surprise.
There was no bridge.
It appeared a bridge was under construction, but there was nowhere to cross. So, we had to make a 18-degree turn and go back the way we came.
Jama and I decided there could be another shortcut. Go across the bridge we had seen through the trees.
We arrived at the intersection again and took a left and headed down the hill. It was short and we got to the “bridge” in no time.
It wasn’t really a bridge.
To cross one section of the creek, you have to hop across a wooden plank.
The biggest “bridge” is a log across the creek with a rope attached as a handrail. In my younger years, it wouldn’t have been a problem. With a bad back and a bad knee, I had to consider. I looked at it, thinking of the adventures I’ve had in my lifetime.
But I’m not 20-years-old anymore. We turned back and walked the rest of the way from where we came.
Were we disappointed to find a bridge out and a “bridge” that would take some balance to traverse? No. Not at all. There would be a lot of people who may not like the surprise or the inconvenience. So, be wary that the park has some improvements to be made.
But for us?
It was just part of the adventure.