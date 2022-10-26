Seafood is known for being a lean and nutritious protein source, and most Americans should aim to consume 8 ounces of fish and seafood per week. Luckily, there are a variety of different ways to enjoy fish and seafood.
Try some of the following simple techniques for preparing seafood:
Poach
When cooking very lean fillets, like cod or tilapia, try cooking in some liquid, like broth, wine or citrus juice, to keep the fish moist and impart flavor. A great option when steaming or poaching fish is to add fresh citrus, such as slices of oranges or lemons paired with aromatic herbs for a light dinner.
Grill
Grilling your fish is another simple, quick way to get more seafood into your eating plan. Heartier textured fish, like tuna, salmon or swordfish, instead of flakier, leaner varieties of fish, work best with this method. Be sure to pat your fish steak dry of excess moisture and aim to grill for 8-10 minutes per inch of thickness. Marinating before cooking can help to tenderize and flavor the fish. For flakier, more tender varieties, like tilapia or cod, keep marination time prior to cooking brief — one hour or less. The acidity in the marinade can lead to the fish falling apart or becoming mushy.
Fish en Papillote
One simple technique for cooking fish is en papillote, or fish “in parchment.” This method gently steams and flavors the fish in its enclosed parchment packet. Simply place your portion of fish in the center of a large piece of parchment paper, along with desired herbs, seasonings, wine or citrus juice and vegetables, then fold parchment over the fish and fold and pinch edges together to seal so that no steam escapes. Place in a 425-degree oven for 12 minutes. This technique works great for a weeknight meal, because it comes together quickly, and you can experiment with different flavor pairings.
Whether you’re steaming, grilling or poaching your fillet, there are a variety of techniques that make incorporating more seafood into your weekly meal plan easy. For more recipe inspiration to celebrate National Seafood Month visit foodcity.com.