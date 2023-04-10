Spring is here and that means spring cleaning. To ensure that you and your pup are ready for the new season, the American Kennel Club offers the following spring cleaning tips:
Give your dog’s coat a brush. Shedding can increase drastically in the spring because dogs lose their winter coats. Regular brushing can help control the shedding, and brushing down to your dog’s skin can loosen and remove dead dander and hair that will make your dog’s coat neat and clean for the new season.
Bath time. Always brush your dog before bathing, as matted hair holds water and can irritate your dog’s skin. Wash your dog’s coat thoroughly with lukewarm water and dog shampoo, making sure to rinse well and not leave any soapy residue behind.
Clean paws. Springtime is often deemed “mud season,” especially by dog owners. Outdoor play in the dirt and grass leads to muddy paw prints all over the floor. To keep your dog and house clean, use a damp cloth to gently clean each paw when your pup comes in from playing outside. Make sure to get in between each toe to remove mud and debris.
Wash your pup’s bed. Firstly, vacuum excess hair and dirt from your dog’s bed. To make washing of your dog’s bed easier, use a fabric cover that can be easily removed to wash using a non-scented detergent.
It is not recommended to use any fabric softeners, as those can be irritating to your dog’s skin.
