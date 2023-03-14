It’s natural for dogs to have the tendency to guard their food. If you observe your pup becoming defensive of her food or her toys or bed, it’s best to take action to keep it from progressing.
The American Kennel Club offers the following suggestions to prevent your dog from food guarding.
— Eating in peace. While your dog is eating, refrain from interacting. Make sure that the area that is designated for eating is safe and comfortable. If there are kids around, ensure they know that the dog should be on its own while it’s eating.
— Consistency is key. It can help to put your dog’s food bowl down at eating time every day, rather than leaving the bowl out all day, which may make your pup think that food is a constant resource that can be taken away at any time.
Feed your dog the amount suggested by your veterinarian and only put the bowl down at feeding time.
— Never take food from a protective dog. Even if your dog starts to growl and protect her food or chew toy, do not take it away. Doing this will only enforce the notion that your dog’s food can be taken away at any time and is something to be protected.
— Give, don’t take. It’s important to establish early on that just because someone is approaching your dog’s food, it does not mean they are going to take it away. Once in a while, when your puppy is eating, walk to her bowl and drop in a tasty treat. This will reinforce the idea that someone approaching your dog’s food is positive and that she doesn’t need to protect it.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.