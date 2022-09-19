medicare

The seven-month Medicare initial enrollment period is for those who wish to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B together, not separately, when turning 65 and when not covered by employer group health insurance.

TONI: I am new to your column. Extremely informative! I am turning 65 next March and am puzzled about Medicare’s seven-month enrollment period. I’ve heard that this period is only for Medicare Part B and that confuses me because I do not know how to enroll in Medicare’s Part A.

I do not know how the seven-month window works. How soon can I enroll? Can I enroll in Medicare Part A and B together? I work part time and am not eligible for company benefits, so I want to enroll ASAP. Please explain what I should do. Thanks. — Gary from Oakland, California

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She spent more than 27 years as a top sales leader in the fields. For answers to Medicare questions, visit www.tonisays.com or email info@tonisays.com.