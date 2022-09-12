dreamstime_xl_137657805

Recent research has found that using intermittent fasting for weight loss may have some benefits in the short term.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A friend told me that she is fasting to lose weight. I’ve tried many diets over the years without much success, so I’m thinking about trying fasting, too. Is intermittent fasting a healthy way to lose weight? Is this just skipping a meal occasionally or is there more to it?

ANSWER: One diet trend that shows no sign of going away soon is intermittent fasting. That’s when you voluntarily abstain from food or beverages other than water for a certain amount of time. Some fasting is for religious reasons, while others fast for weight loss.

