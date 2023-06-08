I am convinced the late Colonel Harland Sanders (Sept. 9, 1890 — Dec. 16, 1980) is somehow stalking me from beyond the grave.
Now before you call the mental health hotline to get me a referral for treatment or call the Long Island Medium of television fame, let me present my case.
The fact is I have been minding my own business as an education writer for the Kingsport Times News this spring, which for an education writer includes writing and editing submissions about education, as well as perusing the internet for education trends.
So if it pleases the court of public opinion, here are my three main points:
COLONEL AND EINSTEIN
My first Colonel Sanders incident occurred at Rock Springs Elementary School, a Sullivan County school where I covered fourth- and five-grade teacher Julie Anderson’s Wax Museum.
Normally this is held during the fall Storytelling Festival at the school, but things are still getting back into normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, so this and other events are being held by themselves throughout the school year until the festival resumes this fall.
Anyway, when I walked into the gym, I was struck by the uncanny way one of the museum figures was a small version of Colonel Sanders, complete with gray hair, glasses and a chicken bucket.
The student’s name is Sullivan Johnson, and his chicken entrepreneur character was standing next to iconic theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, portrayed by Sawyer Hilton.
TEACHER BECOMES COLONEL
Colonel Sanders incident No. 2 occurred when I received an email from Kingsport City Schools’ Marybeth McLain, the communications editor, about an art teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School become a Kentucky Colonel, the same honor bestowed on Colonel Sanders.
Here the plot or gravy, your choice, begins to thicken.
The teacher is Russell Bennett, and he received his induction into the colonels group in mid-May. Among things I learned about the process is that once a Kentucky Colonel, always a Kentucky Colonel.
Further, Colonel Bennett wears glasses and, you guessed it, could resemble Colonel Sanders if he dressed the part and grew a goatee and mustache or at least borrowed one from the Rock Springs colonel. I had earlier contacted Bennett about an unrelated story, so we had a running email conversation.
And I have to admit, I had to bite my tongue to keep from asking Bennett if he liked fried chicken or knew all kinds of things about Colonel Sanders.
COLONEL AND ALICE COOPER
My third interaction with what surely is the spirit of the late Colonel Sanders, came on Facebook, of all places. It was there while looking for education story leads and such that I found an image of Colonel Sanders and Alice Cooper of 1970s rock and roll fame.
The photo was from Amsterdam in 1974, and a little searching turned up multiple Facebook postings of it throughout the years.
Without belaboring the point, it seems the two happened upon one another at unrelated public relations events well after Cooper became infamous for allegedly beheading a chicken and drinking its blood on stage in Canada in 1969.
In fact, however, Cooper indicated fans threw a chicken on stage and he pitched it back out, after which the crowd shredded the chicken.
The irony is that the post said Cooper was maligned for the incident, which he denied involved blood drinking at all. The happenstance meeting of the two was odd.
After all, the post said, the colonel had much more chicken blood on his hands than a rock and roller who in the court of public opinion had an interaction with one chicken on stage. That explanation was attributed to Alice Cooper.
CLOSING ARGUMENT
I rest my case.
However, since these things tend to happen in threes, I’m sure the spirit of Colonel Sanders won’t be stalking me anymore and I can safely go about my practice of journalism.
I’ll do that just as soon as I go to KFC to eat some of my beloved chicken livers, which are apparently slowly making their way back into local KFC franchises.
If you’re listening, Colonel Sanders, and had anything to do with the return of livers, thank you.