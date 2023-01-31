JetCloudsSunriseHC1610_source

Airfare in the peak season between June, July and August will likely be the most expensive due to demand, but booking at least three months ahead of time will help ensure prices remain low.

 Metro Creative Connection

Travelers may not associate the cold weather with great deals on summer travel, but if you haven’t started booking your vacation, you should begin as soon as possible to save the most money.

The key to the success of any trip is a good travel adviser. With more and more airlines, hotels and destinations focusing on technology and the lasting impact of the pandemic, it can be very confusing for travelers to save money while booking the perfect vacation.

