TONI: I turn 65 in April and am overwhelmed by all the mail I am getting this year for Medicare Annual Enrollment. The mail from companies says theirs is the best, but they all offer the same thing with dental, vision and gym membership.

One Medicare Advan-tage commercial on TV says they can put money back in your Social Security check. I am not receiving my Social Security check and wonder how I can get the money. If I do not enroll in Medicare at the right time, everybody says I will get a penalty that will last the rest of my life. How does someone know what is the right decision for their situation? — Nathan from Nashville

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues.