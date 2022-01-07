POUND, Va. — Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine spent more than 15 hours in his car, stuck in snow on Interstate 95 with an orange and a Dr. Pepper.
But what if he had a can of condensed milk, some sugar and some flavoring on hand?
Pound Historical Society Chairperson Margaret Sturgill and Wise County Extension Agent Phil Meeks each have the answer: snow cream.
Snow cream does not require several hours of watching cable cooking shows or buying chef-brand utensils or special non-stick pans. It does not even require cooking. That defeats the purpose.
Meeks offered a simple recipe, from the Michigan Farm Bureau:
• Clean, fresh snow
• One cup of milk or half & half
• One-half cup of granulated sugar
• One teaspoon of vanilla extract
• A dash of salt
Blend ingredients together in a bowl until the sugar is melted and mixture is smooth. Eat before it melts.
Sturgill’s recipe from her childhood added a little extra freshness.
“We had a cow, so my mother would put the unpasteurized milk in the refrigerator so the cream would rise to the top,” Sturgill recalled. “We’d use that with the sugar and vanilla.”
Sturgill said the dairy part of the recipe often varied, with canned condensed milk and fresh milk frequent options.
“I haven’t made it since I was an adult,” said Sturgill. “These days it’s easier to go out and buy ice cream, but snow cream was delicious. Just don’t use yellow snow.”
Meeks said some recipes for snow cream called for adding raw eggs to the mix. He recommended not being that traditional because of the danger of salmonella.
“I’d never heard of raw eggs in snow cream,” Sturgill said. “I’d heard about raw eggs for hangover cures, but I don’t think I’d put them in snow cream.”
With Friday’s fresh crop of snow and the possibility of more this year, Meeks and Sturgill both recommended putting out a container to gather a batch of fresh, clean snow for any snow cream making.
Sturgill did have an observation on Kaine’s stint in the snow.
“With that orange, he could have made a pretty good slush or snow cone.”