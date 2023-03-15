NEWS2USE-PETS-DMT

Be sure to never punish your puppy for excitement urinating. Instead, use praise and rewards to reward him for greetings when he doesn’t urinate.

If you have a pup that urinates when you enter the room or gets overly excited when someone new arrives, you are not alone. Excitement urination is a common issue among puppies that occurs when situations are socially stimulating or even during active play. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips if this happens to your canine companion.

— Let your puppy approach first. Rather than having anyone reach out to your puppy to pet him, let him approach them first. This can help avoid overexcitement or even intimidation, which could lead to urination.

