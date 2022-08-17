TRV-YUEN-COLUMN-AT

A Delta Air Lines worker handles a passenger’s luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2020. This summer, travelers are seeing more misplaced and missing checked luggage than in the past.

 Alyssa PointerAtlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

If you love something, set it free — by packing it into your checked bag.

Meaning: You might not ever see it again.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video