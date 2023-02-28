LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

Your child’s first teeth are essential to the health of their permanent teeth — and the foundation for lifelong health.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Seeing your baby’s first tooth is an exciting milestone. Most little ones will get their first (primary) teeth around 6 months of age, though tiny teeth can emerge as early as 3 months. Did you know cavities can develop as soon as your baby has teeth? Since baby teeth will eventually fall out, it might not seem that important to take good care of them. Surprisingly, your child’s first teeth are essential to the health of their permanent teeth — and the foundation for lifelong health.

Cavities can form when the shiny surface of our teeth — the enamel — is harmed by common bacteria living in our mouths. The bacteria feed on sugary substances left behind from what we eat and drink. In the process, they create acids that attack tooth enamel, opening the door for tooth decay.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dr. Patricia Braun is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Schools of Medicine and Dentistry and a mother of two.