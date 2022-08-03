N2201P58006C

Don’t leave your pet unattended near an open flame, like a fireplace or candle, and make sure to extinguish any flames before leaving your house. (Metro Creative Connection)

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, around 40,000 pets in the U.S. die in residential fires each year, mostly due to smoke inhalation, and 500,000 pets are affected overall. In some instances, pets can be the cause of those fires.

Here’s how to ensure your pets’ safety in the event of an emergency.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video