N1903P37002C

Store all medications in a cupboard or high shelf, well out of a child’s sight. In about half of over-the-counter medication poisonings, the child climbed onto a chair or other object to reach the medication.

 Metro Creative Connection

Every year, about 50,000 U.S. children visit the emergency room because they swallowed something potentially dangerous. The good news is that most of those children go home without having suffered any serious harm. The scary news is that about 9,000 children need to be hospitalized, and some die from poisoning.

Today, opioids are the most common substance contributing to fatal poisonings among children age 5 and under. The proportion of opioid-related poisonings is on the rise, contributing to 52.2% of deaths in 2018 compared to 24.1% of poisoning-related deaths in 2005, a new study shows.

Elizabeth Murray, DO, MBA, FAAP, is board-certified in pediatrics and pediatric emergency medicine. She is an assistant professor in both the Departments of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester. She is a spokesperson of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

