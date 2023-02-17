NEWS2USE-PETS-DMT

Dogs are naturally curious and will investigate things like cooking appliances, candles and fireplaces when left unattended.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Did you know that in the winter, things like heating devices and candles cause one in six reported home fires? An estimated 500,000 pet are affected by home fires every year, nearly 1,000 of which are accidentally started by pets, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The American Kennel Club offers these tips to help prevent home fires and keep your pets safe:

— Install smoke detectors. Having smoke detectors installed is a great step, but it’s not enough. Make sure to test them once a month and replace the batteries annually. On top of this, keep fire extinguishers in your home in places that are easily accessible.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you