During the summer months we love to be outside relishing in the warm weather.
However, just as we can get uncomfortable with too much heat, so can our furry friends.
During the summer months we love to be outside relishing in the warm weather.
However, just as we can get uncomfortable with too much heat, so can our furry friends.
Heat stroke is one of the most known dangers that can cause serious and sometimes fatal issues for people and dogs.
The American Kennel Club recommends the following tips to keep your dog safe and protect them from heatstroke.
— Keep your car cool. Never leave your pup in a hot, parked car. Even if the exterior temperature is only 80 degrees, the interior can increase significantly in just minutes.
Leaving the windows of the car partially rolled down will not help, and your dog is susceptible to heat stroke in these conditions. Be sure to keep the air conditioning running.
— Hydration. Hydration is key. Always make sure your dog has access to fresh water.
— Seek out shade. Make sure to always keep an eye out for a shady area wherever you go with your pup.
There should always be an option to get out of the sun if necessary. If you tend to keep your dog tethered in the yard, keep in mind that what is shade in the morning may be full sun in a few hours. They should always have access to shade and water.
— Avoid strenuous activities. Try to avoid high-intensity exercise with your dog on extremely hot days.
Plan to walk your dog in the early morning or late after dusk to avoid any unnecessary contact with the heat.
— Know the signs of heat stroke. Be on the lookout for the following signs of heat stroke in dogs: excessive panting, breathing, restlessness, dry, sticky and/or inflamed gums, excessive water drinking, and an inability to return to normal breathing.
Heat strokes can cause lingering, hidden damage that can be life threatening and may not show up for 12-24 hours.
— Take action. If you suspect your dog is having a heat stroke, be sure to remove them from the heat as quickly as possible and preferably place them in an air-conditioned room. Be sure to cool them down by spraying them in cool (not ice cold) water or wrap them in a cool wet towel, focusing on the most vulnerable areas such as the groin, belly, paws, neck and head.
To learn more about responsible dog ownership, visit www.akc.org.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.