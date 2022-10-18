101622joinghealth

If you have an arthritic hip or knee, instead of running maybe you can try bicycling or walking.

 Metro Creative Connection

For joints to work well, they need cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones, acts like a shock absorber, and helps joints move smoothly. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, says many people lose cartilage as they age, but it does not mean that joint replacement is inevitable.

Cartilage degenerates for various reasons. People may be born with abnormally shaped bones or a tendency toward weaker cartilage. Obesity, overuse or injuries from accidents also can damage joints and cartilage.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video