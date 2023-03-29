LIFE-HEALTH-NAPPING-DMT

If you wake up feeling groggy after a nap, you’re sleeping too long. The ideal nap length is between 15 and 30 minutes.

 Dreamstime/TNS

While closing your eyes for a few minutes during your busy day may seem like a good idea, it’s important to consider the effects napping may bring.

The time of day and length of time you nap can provide benefits or create problems. Knowing when to nap and providing yourself with a suitable napping environment will produce the greatest benefits.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you