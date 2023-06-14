Tri-tip is a central California thing, originating in Santa Maria in the 1950s. Soon, tri-tip became popular in the Central San Joaquin Valley, including my hometown of Bakersfield. 

Tri-tip is 1.5 to 2.5 pounds of meat that comes from the bottom (“tip”) of the sirloin. Its name comes from its triangle shape.

