How to cook the perfect tri-tip

Tri-tip is 1.5 to 2.5 pounds of meat that comes from the bottom ("tip") of the sirloin. Its name comes from its triangle shape.

Tri-tip is a central California thing, originating in Santa Maria in the 1950s. Soon, tri-tip became popular in the Central San Joaquin Valley, including my hometown of Bakersfield. Tri-tip is 1.5 to 2.5 pounds of meat that comes from the bottom ("tip") of the sirloin. Its name comes from its triangle shape.

Ask your local butcher for a cut. I prefer a little fat left on the meat.

You can either smoke or grill, which is my preference. I generally marinade overnight in cheap red wine (a Cab or Zin) along with pickled jalapeno peppers, sweet white onions, Kosher salt, black pepper and a cheap jar of grape jelly. 

Fire up the grill, place the meat over direct heat, and get a good sear all around. Remove the tri-tip from direct heat and cook roughly 10 minutes per pound.

Internal heat should be 130 to 140 degrees, depending on your preference for a warm red center or a warm pink center. 

Serve with roasted jalapenos, carrots and onions. Add toasted sourdough bread and grilling beans to complete the meal. Pairs wonderfully with a nice Cabernet sauvignon from the Central California coast.