Maple syrup is famously made in spring, when below-freezing nights followed by warm days cause the sap stored in a sugar maple's trunk to flow up and out of the tree and into buckets or plastic tubing for boiling.

But for many, the thick, sugary liquid American Indians cooked in wooden troughs heated by red-hot rocks, long before any settlers arrived, rivals pumpkin-spice as the quintessential fall flavor.

