According to Jesus’ parable of the sower in Matthew 13, I realized my faith was once in a rocky place. Whenever trouble came my way, I retreated from serving the Lord. My roots were very shallow for I didn’t think getting closer to God was worth all the opposition I encountered.
I wanted God to prevent my problems or just make them vanish, but it became evident He had other plans. He allowed fibromyalgia to enter my body so my independent spirit would break and I would I turn to Him for help. Only when my body and mind became significantly weaker did I finally surrender to live life God’s way — in total submission to Him. That’s when a voice inside my head said, “It’s about time. Now watch what I can do for you.” And I started to experience God’s help, power and even miracles.
I thank the Lord for adding fertile soil to my roots before they withered away. Previously fearing Him more than loving Him, I’m grateful that He put me in a situation where I had to learn to depend on Him. Consequently, my personal relationship with Him grew deeper and stronger, and unexpectedly became exciting.
After writing and teaching a Bible study for my church’s ladies’ retreat, I was introduced to the idea of writing for publication by an author in the audience. I laughed and enjoyed her compliment without much more thought. However, this published writer persisted in trying to convince me to attend a Christian writer’s conference. After praying for direction, God immediately opened the door and gave me overwhelming confirmation.
Soon after my decision to learn more about writing, medical problems emerged. Symptoms appeared from a pinched nerve in my neck and back, and a burning pain traveled through my right arm, hand, hip, leg and foot. I suddenly needed a cane to walk and was unable to use my right hand. Frustrated, I wondered if I misinterpreted God’s direction and contemplated abandoning the expensive conference and the call to write. However, the Lord caused me to remember all the confirmation I was given. I was amazed with the amount of support I received and how I sensed God speaking to me through other people. He also reminded me of His faithfulness when I previously trusted Him for good outcomes. So I concluded that it wasn’t misinterpretation, but opposition to my new venture in serving God.
Determined not to let Satan get the best of me, I sat at the computer, prayed for pain relief and for the Holy Spirit’s help, and then started working. Hours passed as the time flew, and I became elated. I thoroughly enjoyed Bible researching and writing, and used my hand without pain. God is so good to exercise His power over my opposition and equip me to serve Him. “The one who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world” (1 John 4:4). The Lord uses the devil’s obstacles to develop our faith and trust in Him.
Paul admitted that the hardships he and his companions experienced were allowed so they would not rely on themselves but on God, who is powerful enough to raise the dead (2 Corinthians 1:9). The Lord told Paul, “I am with you; that is all you need. My power shows up best in weak people” (2 Corinthians 12:9 TLB).
God allows adversity so His children will turn to Him in prayer, and meanwhile deepen their faith when they realize how trustworthy and good He is. We are more likely to glorify God when we witness His power in action.
Try to remember all the times the Lord has answered your prayers and helped you in your past, and write them down. Refer to that list when you encounter new troubles or have doubts about His love, because it will provide encouragement to trust Him and persevere.
What spiritual opposition are you experiencing? Have you asked God for help?