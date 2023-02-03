LIFE-HEALTH-REDUCING-STRESS-DMT

Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your mind and body. When stressors are always present and you constantly feel under attack, your body’s fight-or-flight reaction stays turned on.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a working mom of two teenagers. I have a career that requires long hours, and I struggle with juggling work and home responsibilities. I don’t get to the gym as often as I’d like. I’m having more episodes of headache and struggling with sleep. I also realized I am coping with stress by eating more than normal. I’d like to find ways to improve my health and better manage my stress. Do you have any tips?

ANSWER: Your body is hardwired to react to stress in ways meant to protect you against threats from predators and other aggressors. Such threats are rare today, but that doesn’t mean that life is free of stress. As you noted, work and general everyday triggers can cause stress. You likely face many demands each day, such as taking on a huge workload, paying the bills and taking care of your family. Your body treats these so-called minor hassles as threats. As a result, you may feel as if you’re constantly under attack.

