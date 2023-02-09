FOOD-WBS-HORMEL-CHILI-BEER-MCT

The taste of Hormel Chili is now available in beer form. 

The first thing you notice about the beer is its scent. Not earthy hops, not caramelly malt — chili.

An unlikely collaboration from two Minnesota companies has yielded a one-of-a-kind beer inspired by a hall-of-fame party dip, just in time for Super Bowl snacking.

