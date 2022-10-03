WISE — Michael Gardner was 28 when he started sending letters to public figures in hopes he would hear back from them — former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush and the late Alex Trebek, just to name a few.
“It’s been a hobby of mine for several years,” said Gardner, 33, of Wise.
Most letters do not generate replies, and only a few result in generic form letters, he said.
But it wasn’t until Gardner composed and mailed a letter to Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 — and then another one this year — that he realized his words were being read.
After the passing of the monarch on Sept. 8, Gardner is glad he took that chance and reached out to the sovereign who ruled the United Kingdom for 70 years.
Gardner said the letters he received from the queen’s office are his pride and joy, framed and in view in his Southwest Virginia home.
For the first letter he mailed to the queen, Gardner brainstormed what he could say to spark her interest. Knowing that she had a great love for horses, he mentioned his trip to the Kentucky Derby in 2002.
“I realized the queen wouldn’t write a personal letter to me, but the best case scenario would be if the ladies-in-waiting would at least show her my letter,” he said.
“Miraculously, it worked. When I got the letter a few months later, I was absolutely shocked,” Gardner said.
Using stationery from Buckingham Palace, the queen’s lady-in-waiting wrote a letter to Gardner saying that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also held good memories of attending the Kentucky Derby in 2007. They thanked him for writing.
The lady-in-waiting dated the letter Nov. 14, 2019, in her own handwriting and addressed the typed letter to Gardner.
“I did not expect to get a response, but clearly they had read the letter,” Gardner said.
He sent a second letter to Queen Elizabeth this year during her Platinum Jubilee that recognized her as the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years of service, having ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, at the age of 25.
This time, Gardner chose to send the queen a large canvas print of Breaks Interstate Park in Breaks, Virginia, a photo he had taken of breathtaking scenery near his home.
On stationery from Windsor Castle, a second reply came in the mail to Gardner, thanking him for his kindness for sending the photograph to the queen on her 96th birthday.
“It still remains a mystery to me. I’ll never really know what will come of the photograph. Was it shown to her before her passing? Will it remain in the palace?” Gardner asked.
LONGTIME FASCINATION
Gardner’s fascination with Queen Elizabeth II actually goes back to 1997 at the time of Princess Diana’s death in an automobile accident.
“I recall watching the news coverage on television when I was just 10,” he said.
While most people were enchanted by Princess Diana, he was more interested in the queen, “perhaps because my great-grandmother had died just a week or two prior to Princess Diana’s accident,” he said.
In the early 2000s, Gardner began researching the queen’s life, and the more he learned, the more intrigued he became.
“Here’s this person doing a job that she never asked for, and yet she devoted her life to doing the job to the best of her ability. I think she exemplified a lot of things that are rare in the modern world,” he said.
Through his research, Gardner learned that Queen Elizabeth served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women’s branch of the British Army during the Second World War, at her own insistence at the age of 18.
“There were no expectations for her to do that,” he said.
When the queen married in 1947, she used fabric rations to have enough material to make her wedding dress.
“Even though she held a very privileged position, she had a keen sense of duty. I really admire things like this about her.”
More recently, Gardner was impressed by the forgiveness the queen was able to express when in 2011 she made history as the first monarch to travel to Ireland since its independence.
She was able to extend the olive branch after her cousin had been killed in 1979 by the IRA, a paramilitary group that used violent tactics in its pursuit of Irish reunification.
Gardner continues to show his admiration for the queen, even after her passing.
He took the day off from work to watch the queen’s funeral service that was aired on television on Sept. 19 from Westminster Abbey.
“I wanted to pay my final respects to the queen. It felt like the appropriate thing to do,” said Gardner.
He’s already written letters to the new monarch, King Charles III, and William, Prince of Wales, offering his condolences.