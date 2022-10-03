Michael Gardner with letters from queen's office

Michael Gardner, a lifelong fan of Queen Elizabeth II, wrote two letters to the British monarch. The responses from the queen’s lady-in-waiting are proudly displayed in his Wise County home.

 Contributed

WISE — Michael Gardner was 28 when he started sending letters to public figures in hopes he would hear back from them — former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush and the late Alex Trebek, just to name a few.

“It’s been a hobby of mine for several years,” said Gardner, 33, of Wise.

letter form office of the queen

Gardner said the letters he received from the queen’s office are his pride and joy, framed and in view in his Southwest Virginia home. This one was in response to Gardner's mention of the Kentucky Derby.

queen letter 2

Gardner said the letters he received from the queen’s office are his pride and joy, framed and in view in his Southwest Virginia home.

