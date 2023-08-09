KINGSPORT — The Holston Business Development Center, a small business incubator in Kingsport, has been helping small businesses succeed since 2003.
The HBDC provides support services to small businesses just starting out, seasoned businesses looking to explore a new venture and regional entities looking to test their product in a new market.
The HBDC offers business development planning and office space in their building, which also gives businesses access to meeting rooms, office equipment and a break room.
By running their business out of the HBDC, startups can save costs on things like utilities and Wi-Fi. The HBDC can be home to any business except for retail because of the amount of customers it would attract.
John Campbell, the director of AccelNow, a regional Launch Tennessee branch that supports entrepreneurial growth, said incubators like the HBDC give businesses a greater chance at success.
“One of the things you find is that without any help, only about 20% of businesses survive five years,” said Campbell, a former city manager for Kingsport and Johnson City. “So when you start to add support systems, like incubators, it increases the success rate to around 70%. So you're really trying to up the percentages of success and not only from a matter of succeeding past five years but succeeding at a higher rate.”
HBDC Director Liz Bennett said being a part of an incubator helps startups find support.
“When you start a business, it's very lonely,” Bennett said. “You're on your own. You don't have people that you're going to ask for help. On the other hand, being in a business incubator, you get the opportunity to see other people going through the same process that you are, and they can help each other kind of get through those startup challenges.”
Bennett said the goal of the HBDC is to support business development and growth.
For the 20th anniversary, the HBDC is hosting an open house to allow the community to come in and see what they do. The open house will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the HBDC office, 2005 Venture Park in Kingsport.
For more information about the HBDC, visit its website at hbdc.org or contact Bennett by phone at 423-578-6235 or by email at admin@hbdc.org.