Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise locally and nationally. The trend is affecting individuals, businesses and the recycling chain of precious metals.
The Times News spent the last several weeks examining data and talking with experts to uncover how this trend is affecting the region.
What are catalytic converters?
A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and helps regulate harmful emissions.
The Clean Air Act of 1970 required all vehicles made after 1975 to be equipped with a catalytic converter. This requirement is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.
A catalytic converter can regulate emissions because it contains three precious metals: platinum, palladium and rhodium.
The United States Geological Survey included all three on its 2022 list of critical minerals, which is defined by the Energy Act of 2020 as “a non-fuel mineral or mineral material essential to the economic or national security of the U.S. and which has a supply chain vulnerable to disruption.”
Why are converters stolen?
Catalytic converters are stolen because of their high resale value due to their precious metal content.
To view a graph with current and past precious metal prices, visit https://www.moneymetals.com/rhodium-price.
According to Rxmechanic.com, the average scrap price for a catalytic converter is between $300 and $1,500.
How common is catalytic converter theft?
Catalytic converter theft is not uncommon, and national data confirms the rising trend.
Converter theft is not just a national issue. It’s also a concern in this region.
For example, from Jan. 1, 2021, to July 26, 2021, the Kingsport Police Department recorded eight converter thefts. In the same time period for 2022, the KPD recorded 20, an increase of 150%.
Jeff Harr, who has owned Jeff’s Pipe and Muffler in Kingsport for 23 years, said three to four people per week, or 20 to 25 per month, come to his shop because their catalytic converter was stolen.
According to Harr, replacing a catalytic converter can cost from $800 to $2,000, depending on the type of converter.
Harr said many people steal them because it is “quick money.”
“Catalytic converters are usually a part that doesn’t go bad,” Harr said. “It is something you probably never would have had to replace if someone hadn’t stolen it. So to have that happen and be out $1,000 to $1,500 is heart-wrenching.”
How do converter thefts impact the victims?
Many people with stolen converters do not have the money to get them replaced.
Laura Bowling, 38, Rogersville, said her catalytic converter was stolen earlier this year while her 2003 Dodge Caravan was parked at her sister’s house.
Bowling said she can’t drive without the converter because the car is too loud and would cost $200 to $300 to fix.
Since the converter was stolen, Bowling has only one usable car available for her family.
“If I had a converter on my van, I could drive it and give my current car to my teenager,” Bowling said.
Converter thefts not only impact individuals. Some people also steal from businesses, like auto dealers and repair shops.
Sandy Eric Jackson, 41, manager of Jackson Automotive Sales, said her shop has been stolen from twice. The thieves hit both employee vehicles and customer cars.
Jackson said some customers have been unwilling to leave their cars at the shop overnight.
Eric Moore, 29, former co-owner of Patriot Auto Repair in Bulls Gap, said his shop has been hit by thieves several times. The thieves stole from personal and customer cars, as well as the shop’s U-Haul trucks.
“This kind of theft can hurt a new business that doesn’t have great insurance,” Moore said. “By someone stealing something, it can be detrimental to a new business.”
How do thieves sell stolen converters?
Moore said people with stolen converters sell to private dealers who don’t check for documentation. Harr said he has heard of people advertising on social media that they are buying catalytic converters.
Converters can also be sold at a scrap dealer, like Davis Recycling Inc. in Johnson City.
Companies like Davis Recycling are required to follow strict state laws when it comes to buying from individuals. For example, the sale has to be made in person, and the seller has to provide a receipt showing the replacement of the converter and the vehicle’s registration.
The seller also must provide a signature and thumbprint; have a valid ID; and provide the year, make, model and plate number of the car they’re driving. Also, state law does not allow payment to be given on the day of sale. Instead, sellers can have a check mailed to their home or wait five days to pick up their payment.
Ben Davis, who has owned Davis Recycling since 1998, said he mostly buys converters from licensed dealers. He said catalytic converter thieves target cars with easy access and valuable converters.
Are recyclers and scrap dealers part of the problem or the solution?
Davis Recycling also processes catalytic converters, which means it disassembles them to remove the parts that contain precious metals. Workers then analyze each converter to determine how much of each metal it contains.
Then, the business sends them off to a smelter, which helps reclaim the metals and sends them back to the factory to be used in another converter.
“Recycling is a greener way to obtain metals over mining,” Davis said. “Vehicles need converters because, without them, nobody can drive. Most stolen stuff is sold to people that don’t check licenses. We are an important part of the supply chain, and some of the largest corporations depend on these metals.”
Aaron Kolb, chief operating officer for Davis Recycling and treasurer of the Tennessee Scrap Recyclers Association, said there is a misconception that recyclers and scrap dealers are part of the problem.
“As a processor, it’s our duty to take action and be part of the solution by removing more bad players,” he said, “which helps to limit access to people buying stolen converters.”
Are there laws to regulate the sale of catalytic converters?
As a member of the TSRA, Kolb has worked with state legislators to pass laws to address catalytic converter theft.
Last year, Tennessee passed the Catalytic Converter Consumer Protection Law, which requires that anyone in possession of a catalytic converter be a registered scrap dealer or show documentation to prove the converter was obtained from a replacement on a vehicle in their name.
Anyone in violation of this law can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor for each converter in their possession. If convicted, an individual could face up to 11 months and 29 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
“We have been successful in working with law enforcement to help catch some people and even provide training material to the police,” Kolb said. “I have a good relationship with law enforcement; they know they can call when they need help.”
How do police treat converter theft?
Lt. Detective Cliff Evans of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said police take catalytic converter theft seriously.
“It’s not a petty thing,” Evans said. “It’s a serious crime.”
Evans added that sometimes thieves can cause $2,000 to $3,000 in damage to other parts of the car by removing the catalytic converter.
How can people protect themselves from theft?
Evans said people should park their vehicles in non-secluded, well-lit areas.
Kolb said he is involved in the national conversation about how individuals can protect themselves from converter theft.
Kolb said one idea is to implement an etching protocol that would allow mechanics to put the VIN number on the converter. Another option is to use a converter cage to limit accessibility.
“Etching is an easy, cost-efficient and fast option,” Kolb said. “Thieves prefer ease, so if you make it difficult by using a converter cage, they may pass on your vehicle.”