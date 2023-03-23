FOOD-HIDDENVALLEY-RANCH-ICECREAM-MCT

According to Hidden Valley, the limited-edition pints promise the 'savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness.'

In honor of National Ranch Dressing Day, the Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company announced a partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch to release a specialty flavor.

To be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide, the eyebrow-raising treat is among seven new spring flavors served up by Van Leeuwen, which broke the internet last year with its Grey Poupon-flavored ice cream.

