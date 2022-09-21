Here's how you can reduce your dementia risk Mayo Clinic News Network (TNS) Sep 21, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email You can’t prevent dementia, but you can reduce your risk. Skypixel/Dreamstime/TNS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCHESTER, Minn. — More than 55 million people worldwide are believed to be living with dementia, according to the World Health Organization.Ronald Petersen, M.D., a neurologist and director of Mayo Clinic’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, says you can’t prevent dementia, but you can reduce your risk.Dementia is not one disease, but instead a term for a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.There are more than a dozen risk factors that people can address, Petersen says.“They include blood pressure, smoking, obesity and diabetes,” Petersen says. “Sleep is an important factor. Many people have difficulty sleeping, for a variety of reasons, as they age.”Heavy alcohol use, hearing loss and air pollution also may be risk factors.“If you attack one or more of these, you may actually be able to reduce your risk of developing cognitive impairment as you age.” Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Petersen says it is important to stay active — physically, socially and intellectually.• Exercise.• Read books.• Go to lectures.• See family and friends.And have your hearing checked, he adds.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ronald Petersen Risk Factor Alzheimer's Disease Dementia Medicine Risk Diabetes Recommended for you ON AIR