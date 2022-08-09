N1610P27009C

It may seem like common sense, but always check the web address to make sure it actually belongs to the airline. Another option is to download the airline’s app. That allows travelers to access bona fide customer service numbers or chat with a representative directly within the app.

 Metro Creative Connection

In the middle of a glorious family vacation to Greece earlier this month, I was tempted to extend our stay — our first big trip since COVID-19. So I Googled the customer service number for the airline and clicked on the number at the top of the search results.

Attempting to make flight changes while admiring the sun setting over Mount Athos and keeping an eye on your small children swimming in the Aegean turns out to be ill- advised. The chaotic summer of 2022 is proving to be a great one for travel scammers, as I was about to discover.

Alexis Leondis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering personal finance.