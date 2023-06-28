Healthy Kingsport wants to recognize individuals throughout our health care systems that go above and beyond their designated titles to ensure that our community is well taken care of. We thank you!
This week’s spotlight is on Holston Valley Medical Center chaplain Ephraim Tshuma.
Tell us a bit about yourself:
My name is Ephraim Tshuma. I am originally from the country of Zimbabwe and have lived in this area for almost 17 years. I am married and we have been blessed with three children. I enjoy traveling, learning new languages and cultures. I am also part of a church community in this area. I also enjoy gardening, hiking and volunteering.
The past two years I have been going on short mission trips to Central America and Zimbabwe.
What is your background, your role, length of service, etc.? What did you do before joining the team at HVMC?
My background is in pastoral ministry. Before joining HVMC I was a student at a local university for about nine years. I also went through a chaplain residency program at JCMC.
I have done some work at a university, taught at a college, worked in a refugee camp and done some visits to other countries. I have been at HVMC for a little over five years.
I am one of the chaplains, I work with three other wonderful chaplains in our department, providing spiritual and emotional support to patients, their loved ones and staff.
I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve in this community. I have already met many wonderful people and I am continuing to learn many valuable life lessons from people I meet.
What made you decide to pursue a career in pastoral care?
Pastoral care is within my calling as a pastor. I have dealt with sicknesses of close family members and friends. I have also lost several close family members and friends. I always feel blessed and honored for the opportunity to serve.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The opportunity to support others during some of their most challenging times in this life. To participate in celebrating with those experiencing good outcomes to their treatment and healing processes. I want to help others to feel supported, better and valued.
What have you learned about yourself from doing what you do?
I have learned that ministry of servicing others is what I have been called to do. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be serving here in this season of my life.
Who inspires you, personally and professionally?
My faith in God and the examples of so many here in the hospital and other places, who faithfully and sacrificially serve.
What was one of your career’s most impactful personal moments so far?
Hearing personal and family stories of patients and their loved ones. Some of the stories have continued to be life changing for me.
I am very grateful for having been here to work alongside the many wonderful team members during the peak of Covid 19.
What was your proudest moment (career or otherwise)?
To hear one of our patients verbalizing the desire to come back as a volunteer chaplain so that they can provide care and be of support to others.
What four words best describe you?
Striving to serve others
If you could tell your 20-year-old self one thing, what would it be?
Keep on learning to improve, for learning does not end.
HOW CAN I NOMINATE SOMEONE? Want to nominate an individual in the health care community that goes the extra mile for our region? Email us at info@healthykingsport.org for more information.