ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system may be adjusting its usual protocols to accommodate COVID-19 safety, but it isn’t adjusting its tradition of ensuring that all employees feel appreciated.
Every month one group or category of staff has its own appreciation day, during which students and faculty throughout the county do something to make those employees feel special.
Sept. 17 was bus driver appreciation day
“Our bus drivers are very important to the success of our school system,” said Director of Schools Matt Hixson. “They carry the students safely to and from school every day, and they must be ready for action during emergency situations. Our drivers have a tremendous responsibility getting our students to and from school safely every day. We appreciate our bus drivers and bus shop staff for their dedication and commitment to the students of Hawkins County.”
Church Hill Middle School celebrated bus drivers by handing out candy and thank-you notes. In essence the notes stated, “We truly appreciate all our bus drivers for taking great care of our students traveling between home and school.”
Rogersville Middle School students created posters of appreciation and presented each driver with a treat bag and a drink.
Bulls Gap School distributed goody bags that said, "We like the way you roll!"
McPheeter’s Bend Elementary and Joseph Rogers Primary showed their appreciation to bus drivers with posters and goodies.
In October it was the custodians’ turn
“Our custodians have been the behind-the-scenes heroes since last March when we had to close our schools due to COVID,” Hixson said. “They have worked tirelessly to ensure the schools have been cleaned, regularly disinfected, and safe for student and staff return. On top of that, all custodial staff jumped in to support our maintenance crews in improving all of our sites. Schools were painted, cleaned, and repairs were completed due to their efforts. It is my opinion that our sites have never looked better.”
One example of how custodians were honored was at Surgoinsville Middle School, where they enjoyed a delicious lunch from a local restaurant which was topped off by a serving of blackberry cobbler with ice cream. Students expressed their appreciation by writing notes to them.
Director of schools honored in November
Bulls Gap School dedicated two new books in its library to honor Hixson.
Some schools conducted a fundraiser or charity drive of some sort in honor of Hixson, but he also got his share of treats as well.
Mount Carmel Elementary created a personalized card game and a treat basket for the director.
“Our students created a unique UNO game for the Hixson family to play with notes of thanks about Mr. Hixson,” said MCES reading specialist Natasha Bice. “The A-team gathered items for a family game night basket.”
MCES also gathered 1,438 food items to donate to the Hawkins County Resource Pantry in honor of Hixson.
“With all the changes that COVID restrictions have brought with our celebrations, we were surprised to find that last year we had 902 items brought in,” Bice added. “Mrs. McCann’s class brought in 304 items. They won the top collector of the school prize.”
Bice added, “We were honored with Mr. Hixson’s presence today as he came to visit with us. He enjoyed math instruction in fourth grade, sequencing in first grade, and ended his visit with a parade in kindergarten. Our students promised to keep working hard on virtual Fridays, just like they do when they are in class.”