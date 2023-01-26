The Hawkins County School District has been hosting family meetings at its elementary schools to inform parents about the new state law impacting third-grade retention.
The Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act were passed by the General Assembly during a special session in late 2021.
According to the new law, students who score in the below expectations or approaching expectations performance levels on the English/Language Arts (ELA) portion of the state TCAP can be retained in third grade.
The law does provide ways for students to avoid this outcome, which include retaking the test, attending summer school with a 90% attendance rate, and demonstrating adequate growth on the post-test or participating in tutoring during the next school year.
Students who scored below expectations will be required to complete summer school and tutoring. The law also states those who do participate in tutoring must show adequate growth on the TCAP exam, or they can be retained in fourth grade.
According to the Hawkins County School District, this law will impact 60% of third-graders across the state.
Administration Reaction
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson attended the meeting at Bulls Gap School on Wednesday.
“This law is extremely frustrating,” Hixson said. “We voiced our concern about this. Back in the summer, I met with (Rep.) Gary Hicks weeks ago as they were returning to legislation and gave him some possible solutions. If they’re really serious about holding third grade accountable, then I said, we ought to be able to use a variety of tests, not the first time a student sits down in front of that daunting state test and gets stressed out.”
Hixson mentioned several issues the school system has with the law; one is that TCAP is not a reading diagnostic test. It doesn’t measure a student’s ability to read and show where they are deficient or what their strengths and weaknesses are.
“So we don’t feel that it’s a fair assessment of a student’s reading ability,” Hixson said. “That’s our biggest concern.”
Hixson also said the Board of Education would be voting on a resolution about the law at its next meeting.
Church Hill Elementary School also held a family meeting on Tuesday to address the law.
“As an administrator and an educator, it is so disheartening for me,” said CHES Principal Linzy Hutson. “Good students that make A’s and B’s on their report card may very well be affected by this call because they might not be the test takers.”
Hutson talked about how CHES was addressing this, which included more instruction for targeted groups.
One issue that was brought up was when the scores would come back. Academic Services Supervisor Lori Allen said that the state said they should get the raw third-grade data back by the end of May.
Parents’ Concerns
Many parents asked questions during the meeting. Gabe Justice, whose son attends Bulls Gap School, said he doesn’t agree with the law and doesn’t see it as fair.
Danielle Folkner, whose children attend CHES, criticized the law.
“This is a law that is the most harmful to the students most heavily impacted by a global health pandemic,” Folkner said. “This law does not take into consideration so many external factors such as poor home life or really extreme circumstances. Last year around the time TCAPs was happening, my daughter found out her favorite person in the world had cancer, which would obviously affect her test-taking; there are no exceptions for that. My daughter is a straight-A student; there’s no exception for that. She’s gonna potentially be held back because of one part of one test on one day.”
Folkner also talked about how reading problems need to be addressed in earlier grade levels.
“The biggest issue with this was assessing third grade on this is that the foundational reading skills are not taught in third grade,” Folkner said. “It needs to be caught in grades one and two, not waiting until past the point when they should have learned that skill. Our third grade is teaching comprehension, retelling and things like that, not how to read.”
Folkner said that when creating laws like this, legislators should get input from educators.