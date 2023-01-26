The Hawkins County School District has been hosting family meetings at its elementary schools to inform parents about the new state law impacting third-grade retention.

The Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act were passed by the General Assembly during a special session in late 2021.

