ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee heard a presentation about a program called Caring Workplaces on Tuesday and will send a resolution to the full commission recommending that the county join.
The presentation was given by Kristina Peters, who works for the First Tennessee Development District.
Peters talked about some of the lessons she learned while working in corrections for many years.
“One of the things that I also recognized was that when an individual gets out of jail, usually, if they have a job to go to, their recidivism rate drastically decreases,” Peters said.
Around 2020, Peters left corrections to begin building a new program called Caring Workplaces, which is funded by a U.S. Department of Labor grant.
Caring Workplaces focuses on helping employers to be recovery-friendly and support mental health.
To become a Caring Workplace, the organization will start by having its drug and alcohol policy reviewed by a team at the ETSU Addiction Science Center. Then, the team will make recommendations about the policy, which the employer is not required to adopt, but Peters said most do.
Caring Workplace staff then conducts a supervisor training session on how to address drug addiction in the workplace. Finally, Caring Workplaces requires three out of 10 employees to complete some type of training.
Caring Workplaces also offers its own training that is completely free to members of the program.
This program also assists employers in keeping employees going through addiction support and returning to the workplace.
Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte said he thinks the program is a good resource.
“I think the interesting thing is there’s a lot of programs involved rolled into one,” DeWitte said. “We don’t have to take advantage of all of it, but if we’ve got our folks looking for folks who are struggling with drug use or something else, this is a great program. I see that probably as the main point of this, although I don’t know anybody that’s struggling right now, but if we’ve got it in place, then we’ve got something to turn to.”
Commissioner and Personnel Committee Chairman Nancy Barker said she likes how the program helps employers keep struggling employees.
“The thing that I like about it is existing employees, if there’s an issue, then instead of the instant firing, they have an opportunity to get some help, and I think that’s the biggest thing,” Barker said.
While Caring Workplaces is in talks with several county governments and municipalities, Hawkins County could be the first county government to join the program.
The Personnel Committee voted unanimously to send a resolution to the full commission in February asking that the county join this program.