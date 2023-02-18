Civis Building

This former bank in Church Hill will become the new home of Hawkins County offices that are now located in the city-county building.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times-News

ROGERSVILLE — Naming the building that will house county offices in Church Hill, repairing the structure’s roof, and updating the county phone system were among the items considered by the Hawkins County Commission’s Public Buildings Committee during its meeting Thursday.

Naming Civis Bank building

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.