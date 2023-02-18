ROGERSVILLE — Naming the building that will house county offices in Church Hill, repairing the structure’s roof, and updating the county phone system were among the items considered by the Hawkins County Commission’s Public Buildings Committee during its meeting Thursday.
Naming Civis Bank building
The Hawkins County Commission voted in January to purchase the former Civis Bank in Church Hill to serve as the new home of county offices in the city. Those offices are currently located in the city-county building.
Committee members on Thursday agreed to name the bank building the East Hawkins County Complex, a suggestion that will be forwarded to the full commission next month.
The panel also approved a termination agreement with Church Hill as a part of the county’s transition to the former Civis Bank site. The agreement states that the county has until Sep. 1 to vacate the building, after which the arrangement with the city will officially end.
The agreement will go before the full commission in March.
Roof Repair Or Replacement?
Before approving the purchase of the Civis building, the commission requested an inspection, which showed that the roof needs to be repaired or replaced.
The inspector checked places where the roof had previously leaked and determined it is no longer leaking.
The committee discussed whether to replace the roof now or later.
One possible solution mentioned was converting the metal facade covering the flat roof into an actual roof, which would include relocating the HVAC unit.
The panel decided not to make any decisions until an architect looks at the building and briefs committee members on all of their options.
Phone System Issues
Mayor Mark DeWitte told the committee that the county’s outdated phone system urgently needs to be upgraded.
“We have an aging telephone server,” DeWitte said. “We all know what happened back the first week in December when our email went down. It was a communications disaster, and it would be even worse if the phone system went down. Unfortunately, we don’t have a backup server. The other issue is we haven’t been updating the firmware on our phones and our server for a while since that contract was done away with. So we’re kind of behind the times on our phone system.”
The county got a quote from TUC Technologies for 160 phone lines for $97,208.24, which would include a three-year service contract.
The new phones would be more user-friendly and have more features.
Office and Property Manager Sarah Davis did a survey of each office to identify which phone would be best for each person. So, for example, 13 of the 160 phones will be able to see the status of 16 lines at a time.
The panel voted to forward the proposal to the Budget Committee.