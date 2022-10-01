ROGERSVILLE — The career and technical education culinary programs at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools teach students basic kitchen skills as well as prepare them to enter the hospitality and restaurant industry.
“Culinary is a good course for students wanting to learn needed life skills,” Hawkins County Schools CTE Director Brandon Williams said. “So even if they don’t plan to enter the hospitality industry, learning knife skills and basic cooking skills can be helpful to pretty much anyone.”
At Volunteer, students can take Culinary 1 through 4. First, they learn the basics, like kitchen and food safety. Then students move on to topics like table service and butchery.
Volunteer culinary instructor Jamie-Lyn Schmidt said she is passionate about the subject matter.
“I live, breathe and eat food,” Schmidt said. “I’m always watching the cooking network, and I enjoy sharing all the techniques and the passion I have for food with my students.”
The culinary program at Cherokee is similar, with students first learning basic skills and basic dishes like pancakes and muffins. In Culinary 2, they tackle more advanced concepts like making fresh pasta and the mother sauces.
Cherokee culinary instructor Whitney Swinney said students even take part in a unit where they create a restaurant from scratch. They are required to pick a name, design a menu, calculate costs and cook dishes from the menu.
The Cherokee Culinary 3 course focuses on baking, and Culinary 4 involves work-based learning, where students work in restaurants like Big H BBQ, Bull Babies, and the school cafeteria.
Students in the advanced courses also take part in off-premises catering.
“Catering is a hands-on learning experience,” Schmidt said. “They’re actually going out into the real world where they have to be customer-oriented. So it’s not just about preparing the food here. It’s about going out and actually working in the workforce with customers and others.”
Swinney said the culinary program is about more than just restaurant skills; it’s about life skills students need to succeed in the future.
“I think culinary is a really important skill for everyone to know just to be able to live,” Swinney said. “You have to eat, so being able to know basic skills of how to make basic things biscuits, cookies, muffins and to cook a piece of chicken is important. So if they move out for college, they can be able to feed themselves, or if they have a family in the future, anything like that, you know being able to know how to wash dishes or just sweep or mop or just be self-sufficient really is why this class is so important.”
Swinney said the best thing about teaching is seeing students suddenly understand the subject matter.
“My favorite part is watching those lightbulb moments when they come in as a Culinary 1 freshman, and all they’ve ever made is ramen noodles or Easy Mac in the microwave,” Swinney said. “Then, they go in the kitchen, and they start learning how these ingredients with these ingredients can make something, and you just see that lightbulb go off. Then they realize, ‘Hey, I can actually make something on my own, versus just pizza rolls or whatever in the microwave.’ ”
Schmidt said her classes teach other important skills as well.
“Learning to work as a team is a big one,” she said. “Many students want to work individually, but when you work in a kitchen, you have to be team-oriented for everything to flow out of the kitchen properly from the dishwasher all the way to the waitress.”
Students enrolled in the culinary program can also earn certifications. For example, Volunteer Culinary 1 students can get a food handler certification, and those in Culinary 4 at Volunteer and Culinary 3 at Cherokee can earn a national Serve Safe manager certification, which is good for five years.
Students make a variety of dishes in culinary classes, including chicken alfredo, ham and cheese sliders, homemade pizza, pretzels, cakes and patty melts.
Swinney said her students also participate in events like the national gingerbread house competition, Skills USA and the Tennessee Junior Chef competition.
“So it does build a lot more confidence in the students, and it allows me to show their creativity,” Swinney said. “It’s for the ones that are a little more dedicated that maybe want to pursue the culinary industry as a future or go into this industry, and so it’s really about getting them involved and sharpening those skills.”
Volunteer senior Maggie Bice said culinary arts is a perfect fit for her.
“Well, I’ve always loved cooking, mostly, specifically baking,” Bice said, “and I just knew that that was something that I wanted to pursue as a career option in the future and the best way to do that is through CTE.”
Bice said she loves cooking because food is a love language.
“Food can make you feel things, good things; it can make you feel loved. It can make you feel important and valued.”
Bice added that culinary is a great CTE program because it builds bonds with others.
“Well, I think it’s important because it does give you that kind of built-in friendship,” Bice said. “You’re all in this class together, we have one goal, and that is making good food. So it’s important here at Volunteer to have that group that you can go to, so it feels more like a family to you and to get that career experience too. But that’s also a benefit with all the CTEs that we offer here.”
Cherokee sophomore Hadley Ward said she took the class to learn necessary life skills.
“I plan to go into the medical field, but I knew I needed to know how to cook first so I could live, and it just sounded fun,” Ward said.
VHS junior Maedyn Manis said she has learned a lot of necessary skills.
“I’ve definitely learned time management,” Manis said. “I learned how to work with other people and work together to accomplish a set of tasks. I think classes like this are important because some kids don’t get to cook at home and cooking is a life skill you need.”
The culinary program is also a way for many different types of students to participate.
Cherokee employee Jennifer Gilbert, who works with special needs students, said the program is useful to everyone.
“Most things can be modified, even by using special tools,” Gilbert said. “Everyone is capable of learning. You just need to know the right way to teach them.”
CHS junior Addison Evans said she likes making cakes and wants to work in a seafood restaurant after high school.