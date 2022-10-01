ROGERSVILLE — The career and technical education culinary programs at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools teach students basic kitchen skills as well as prepare them to enter the hospitality and restaurant industry.

“Culinary is a good course for students wanting to learn needed life skills,” Hawkins County Schools CTE Director Brandon Williams said. “So even if they don’t plan to enter the hospitality industry, learning knife skills and basic cooking skills can be helpful to pretty much anyone.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video