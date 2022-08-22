featured Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association given foam truck By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Contributed The College Park (Maryland) Volunteer Fire Department recently voted to give its 1992 Spartan Gladiator/Darley Pumper foam truck to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — A fire department in Maryland has donated a used truck to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.The College Park Volunteer Fire Department voted to give its 1992 Spartan Gladiator/Darley Pumper foam truck to the HCVFA.The truck is also able to be used as a normal fire engine.The truck has a current Maryland state inspection from January 2022. The vehicle is intended to be put in service with the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team, replacing a 39-year-old truck.HCVFA President Bill Killen said the association is always in need of more resources, like vehicles.“Having this newer truck feels great,” Killen said. “We are constantly looking for different vehicles.”The HCVFA is arranging to have the truck delivered to Hawkins County.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Truck Hawkins County Transports Politics Association Fireman Bill Killen Foam Volunteer Fire Department Social Service Company Vehicle Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR