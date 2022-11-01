SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, Hawkins County Extension Campus, is still on track to start a truck driving program in January.
Interim Hawkins County Campus Coordinator Charles Johnson gave an update on the program and answered some questions at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting on Thursday.
Johnson said he and the instructor TCAT hired have been visiting other programs and studying legislation related to truck driving in preparation for the start of the course.
Johnson gave important information for students wanting to take the class. According to Johnson, students between the ages of 18 and 20 can only operate within the state, go up to 100 miles away from their job and have a company sign for them to take the course.
“A good example of that is we have a young man that’s probably going to more likely be in our first class,” Johnson said. “He is a lineman right now, and his company wants him to get a class A CDL license, to be able to drive a truck, and they’re going to back him to do that.”
Once they are of age, these drivers who started underage will have to be paired with an experienced driver for at least two years before they can drive a semi by themselves.
Johnson also told the industrial board that interested students would need a few things for the class. The first is a Class A CDL permit, which Johnson said will allow the school to teach beyond theory and ensure them more driving time.
Interested students also need a Department of Transportation-approved medical card, which will require a physical and a drug screening within 30 days of starting the course.
Johnson said drug testing is a requirement, and students will probably be randomly tested once while taking the class as well.
Johnson said the program has gotten a lot of interest. He said he knew six truck-driving students who attended orientation recently. Johnson also said the school has been contacted by 20 to 25 companies that are interested in using TCAT as their truck driving school.
According to Johnson, the program is still on track for a January 2023 start date.