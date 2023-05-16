HAWKINS COUNTY— Hawkins County elementary, middle and high school students showcased their math skills at the Second Annual Innovation STEM Challenge through a small business bakery pitch.
A total of 48 teams across nine schools and four grade divisions competed in the competition on May 16. Teams competed in rotations and had 10 minutes to present while judges, as well as other students, roamed around to listen.
The innovation challenge started last year. It requires students to participate in a project-based learning assignment centered around science, technology, engineering or math standards.
Brittney Rhoton, the Hawkins County Academic STEM Coach, said they find standards with commonalities throughout K-12 education and then create a task that aligns with those standards.
Last year, they tested science standards with invasive species; this year, students worked on math skills by creating a small business bakery pitch. They had to design a logo, menu and presentation for the bakery and demonstrate their math calculations.
Rhoton said the purpose of this activity is not only to show a progression of standards but also to show students the real-world applications for what they are learning.
“We wanted to show students the not only the progression of these standards but also how the concepts they're covering in their classroom actually applied to the real world,” Rhoton said. “So that students see how that what they're learning is important and applicable.”
Rhoton said competitions like this are also great for helping students develop soft skills.
“This is soft skills 101,” Rhoton said. “So, how do you make eye contact? How do you present? How do you make visual presentations? These are things that, as adults, we use in any job that you're going to have, so this is wonderful soft skill training, confidence building, and we're letting the kids be creative.”
St. Clair Elementary School 5th grade math and science teacher Tyler Hensley said the event was a good opportunity for his students to showcase collaboration and see what other schools have done.
“It’s a good opportunity for our students to get outside the classroom and work on some presentation skills,” Hensley said. “It also showcases good collaborative effort for them to work together and do something not individually but as a group. It also lets your kids not only see what they what they've done but what other schools may have done and how they may do things differently.”
Many students spent weeks preparing their projects. Third grader Hannah Carter from Church Hill Elementary School said the project was really fun to do.
Many students enjoyed getting to present their projects and showcase their hard work.
“I love seeing people come over, and they smile whenever they smell our food or see us present,” said Church Hill Intermediate School 6th grader Kylee Capson. “It really just pays off when they see how hard that we've worked.”
Eighth grader Brooke Reed from Bulls Gap School said these activities help students build and showcase academic skills.
“Projects like this make us feel better about trying to expand our mindset on other subjects, and with this project, it helps us understand more curriculum with business pitches,” Reed said. “I think events like this are important because a lot of schools get together and learn to cooperate as well as students being able to show different types of curricular activity, not just sports and Student Council. This gives students an opportunity to show their smarts and not only their physical abilities.”
The winning group from each division received t-shirts from the competition sponsor, the ETSU Center of STEM Excellence and Education.
The winners were:
- Smart Cookies Bakery Shop from Carters Valley Elementary School in the third and fourth grade division.
- Gavin Hensley, Brooks Wolfe and Sydney Tipton.
- Hunny Bunny Treats from Church Hill Intermediate School in the fifth and sixth grade division.
- Kylee Capson, Kenny Relford, Abby Ragle, Kayleigh Colman and Austin Wall.
- Sweets for the Soul Bakery from Bulls Gap School in the seventh and eighth grade division.
- Grant Johnson and Hendrix Glosch.
- Enchanted Treats from Cherokee High School in the high school division.
- Macy Hixson, Jaida Richards, Nevaeh Greene and Aidan Greer.