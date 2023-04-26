ROGERSVILLE — Three Hawkins County schools competed at the 2023 Skills USA State Conference, with many students placing in the top three and some moving on to the national level.
Several career and technical education (CTE) students from various programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High schools, along with one student from Surgoinsville Middle School, participated in the event at Chattanooga April 17-19.
Only the top three in each category were announced at the competition. Other scores will be released in the coming weeks.
Surgoinsville Middle School
Sixth-grader Azlee Keck took part in the Job Skills A category, which required her to demonstrate and explain an entry-level skill. She demonstrated placing a tourniquet on a workplace injury.
SMS was the only middle school to compete, but to achieve gold, Keck still had to receive a certain number of points. She scored 998 of a possible 1,000.
Keck placed first in her division and will move on to compete at the National Skills USA Conference in Atlanta June 19-23.
Cherokee High School
Several students from the health science program participated in eight categories.
“We took several new club members who had never competed and brought home medals, and we are just ecstatic,” instructor Angela Shanks said.
Mallory Cope won gold in the health occupations professional portfolio contest. Aubrey Fleenor won gold in the CPR/ first aid contest. Both Cope and Fleenor will go on to compete at the national level this summer.
Several CHS students won silver medals in four competitions, including the Health Science Bowl, which tested a team of four students — Zoe Walker, Ellie Smith, Bilva Patel and Jillian Nagy — on their healthcare knowledge.
Another team — Landry Russell, Emma Carmack and Bella Markham — won silver in the community service contest.
Mackenzie Lawson won silver in the nurse assisting competition. Kendra Fields also won a silver medal in the basic healthcare contest, where she demonstrated entry-level procedures and skills.
Hannah Brooks took the bronze medal in the medical terminology contest.
CHS also had one student, Faith Linkous, compete in the job interview contest, which consisted of three phases: employment applications, preliminary interviews with a receptionist and in-depth interviews.
Volunteer High School
Several programs including fire science, criminal justice and cosmetology took part in the Skills USA competition.
Carter Byington won silver in the firefighter contest, which required him to hook up a fire hose, tie knots, do CPR, raise and lower an extension ladder and drag a 260-pound mannequin to safety. Byington also had to do an interview and knowledge test.
Fire science instructor John Murnane said this was the program’s first time competing.
“I feel like it was such a learning experience, and Carter did great,” Murnane said.
Skylar Erwin competed in the criminal justice contest, which required her to demonstrate knowledge of the subject and application of constitutional law, written and verbal communication skills, and her ability to handle an entry-level law enforcement position.
The cosmetology program competed in three contests and all participants had to complete a knowledge test.
“Our students worked hard and were completely worn out when finished, but they gave it their all, and as teachers, that is all we ask,” cosmetology instructor Tammy Turner said. “I am extremely proud of my students and how they handled the pressure of competing. I can’t explain the adrenaline rush I felt when they called my students’ names.”
Madison Allen won bronze in the cosmetology contest, which required her to do a long hair design, a women’s cut, a men’s cut and a color and color sketch. Allen also had to do an interview.
Gracie Lawson won bronze in the nail care contest, which required her to do five gel nails and five acrylic nails around a central theme and write an essay explaining why she chose that theme. Lawson chose a farm theme because she grew up on a farm and wants to run her own farm in the future.
Kelsey Napier and Lily Ellis competed in the Skills USA suitcase display, which required them to construct a display themed around Skills USA and using the colors red, blue and gold.