ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office honored fallen officers at its 11th annual police memorial held during National Police Week.
The memorial was held Tuesday at the Justice Center and included the singing of the national anthem, a roll call of fallen officers and several speakers.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson spoke to the crowd about the importance of police officers and the sacrifices some of them make.
“The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is dedicated to giving thanks and credit to law enforcement officers that are no longer with us,” Lawson said.
“We honor as well the ones who bravely faced injuries and disabilities across our great nation. We are so grateful for those who have retired after honorable careers. Some of them are with us tonight and, of course, those who are on the job each and every day.
In America, Lawon said, law enforcement has gotten a black eye in its public reputation over the actions of just a few officers who made bad choices.
"I can tell you in Hawkins County, the men and women who wear the badge in this county, they always try to do the right thing. We're not perfect, but we strive to (do right) every day."
State Rep. Gary Hicks also spoke, reading a proclamation recognizing May 15 through May 21 as Police Week in Hawkins County. According to Hicks, 26,380 law enforcement deaths have occurred since 1786, including 246 individuals in 2022 and 42 in 2023.
Due to the rain, the ceremony did not include a gun salute, but they did read the names of each fallen HCSO officer:
Deputy Sheriff Farris Ward, who died Dec. 12, 1930
Special Deputy Sheriff William H. Frye, who died Dec. 30, 1931
Deputy Sheriff Drew Harrell, who died July 15, 1937
Reserve Deputy Sheriff John Wesley Wright, who died Sept. 16, 1988
Deputy Sheriff Gerald “Bubba” Gibson, who died Aug. 13, 2000
Unlike previous years, the HCSO honored five names instead of three. In the last year, Lawson learned of two other officers who died more than 90 years ago who had not previously been recognized at the memorial.
The guest speaker for the event was ETSU Police Chief Cesar Gracia, who started off his speech with a poem called "When God Made Police Officers.”
He then went on to speak about what he has learned during his 31 years in law enforcement and even an experience he had with an HCSO officer that changed him.
At the end, he left the crowd with a challenge about life.
“This is the last thing that I want to talk about,” Gracia said. “If you walk around and you look at a tombstone, you'll see a person's birthday; then there's a dash and the date of the death. For the most part, I think we've always seen that ... and a lot of times, that's all we see. Here's the important thing, and this is a challenge not only to the law enforcement officers but also to the people that are here; you will be remembered by that dash. In other words, that dash stands for the life that you live, who you served and how you loved. My challenge to you is, it doesn't matter where you're at today; you can fix that.”
Gracia encouraged those in attendance to make time for their families.
The event concluded with the sounding of taps and more music.